Two motorcyclists killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed while third one sustained multiple injuries during collision between two bikes near Jhumra Shah Road on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that two speedy motorcycles were collided.

As a result, motorcyclists Zeeshan (22) s/o Arif and Jafar (25) s/o Nasir received serious injuriesand died on the spot while Danish (22) s/o Iftikhar r/o chak No.58-RB was shifted to the TehsilHeadquarters (THQ) Hospital Shahkot for treatment.