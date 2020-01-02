Two motorcyclists killed, another injured in road accident

(@imziishan)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Two persons were killed while another injured in a road accident when a motorcycle and car collided at GT road Haripur here on Thursday.

Police said, the accident took place at GT road Pannyan Haripur when three motorcyclists were coming back home after attending a marriage ceremony, collided with an over speeding car.

As a result, two cousins identified as 18-year-old Zeeshan Shah, son of Ibrar Shah and 20-year-old, Shams Gul, son of Gaqeer Gul died on the spot while their third cousin Naseeb Gul sustained critical injures and shifted to Trauma Center Haripur and later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Rescue-1122 and Kot Najeebullah police shifted the bodies and injured to Trauma Center Haripur and after legal formalities handed over the bodies to their family.

The funeral prayer was also offered at their native town Basso Maira where large number of people including Senator Peer Sabir Shah and others were present.

The car driver fled the scene while Kot Najeebullah police have registered a case against the car driver and started search operation.