Two motorcyclists killed Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) : Two motorcycle riders were killed when their bike plunged into Panjkora river here on Thursday.

According to the details, Sultan son of Tahir and Adnan son of Jan Muhammad, residents of Dir Wari were riding on motorbike that suddenly plunged into Panjkor river near Trai, as result both died on the spot.

The local and rescue teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Police registered the case and started investigation.