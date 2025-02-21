Two Motorcyclists Killed In A Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Two motorcyclists died in a road collision near Adda Riazabad in the Layyah district,here on Friday.
According to rescue sources, road accident occurred on MM Road near Adda Riazabad in the Layyah district,where a speeding passenger van collided with a motorcycle,resulting on the spot deaths of two motorcyclists.
The victims have been identified as Arshad,r/o Ward No.6 and Qamar Abbas r/o Ward No.11,Chowk Azam.
Rescue teams reached on the spot,shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital.
Meanwhile, the driver of the passenger van fled the scene.
Local police have seized the van and initiated legal proceedings to investigate the incident and apprehend the driver.
Recent Stories
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE
Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI
UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..
Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khursheed Shah to inaugurate springs floral festival at Sukkur IBA2 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest proclaimed offender2 minutes ago
-
Biker killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
District administration prepares for Ramazan relief2 minutes ago
-
Punjab home secretary inspects vocational training centre in jail2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two agents for sending Afghans to Italy on fake passports12 minutes ago
-
WIBCON 2025 empowers women in leadership and business12 minutes ago
-
Ramzan bazaars to offer food on subsidized prices12 minutes ago
-
42 gamblers, drug traffickers held12 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day marks in Sukkur22 minutes ago
-
PM greets scouts on World Scouts Day, praises PBSA progress22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police crackdown on social evils continues32 minutes ago