Two Motorcyclists Killed In A Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Two motorcyclists killed in a road accident

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Two motorcyclists died in a road collision near Adda Riazabad in the Layyah district,here on Friday.

According to rescue sources, road accident occurred on MM Road near Adda Riazabad in the Layyah district,where a speeding passenger van collided with a motorcycle,resulting on the spot deaths of two motorcyclists.

The victims have been identified as Arshad,r/o Ward No.6 and Qamar Abbas r/o Ward No.11,Chowk Azam.

Rescue teams reached on the spot,shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the passenger van fled the scene.

Local police have seized the van and initiated legal proceedings to investigate the incident and apprehend the driver.

