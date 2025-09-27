Two Motorcyclists Killed In A Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 12:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Two motorcyclists were crushed to death when a speeding trailer hit them on Luddan Road near Adda Ahmadabad on Saturday.
According to police,the victims identified as Shahbaz Thehim and Altaf Arain, r/o Mumtaz Bazar Luddan were heading to home when the trailer lost control and ran over their motorcycle.
As a result,both died on the spot.
The trailer driver fled the scene.
Rescue teams shifted the bodies to hospital,while police have launched further investigation.
