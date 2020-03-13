Two motorcyclists killed in accident in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) : Two persons -- Nasir and Khalid -- were killed, as an overloaded vehicle hit their motorcycle near Adda Mohaal on Pasrur-Sialkot-Kingra Road.

Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy. Police have started investigation, with no immediate arrest.