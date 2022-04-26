UrduPoint.com

Two Motorcyclists Killed In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Two motorcyclists killed in Dir Lower

Two motorcyclists were killed when their motorbike collided with an electric pole here late Monday night.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed when their motorbike collided with an electric pole here late Monday night.

According to the details, two friends Murad, son of Gul Muhammad and Usman of Mian Barangola, were going on a motorcycle after Iftar in Mian Barangola, area of Adenzai when their bike went out of control and rammed into a roadside electric pole.

Both were critically injured and taken to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Adenzai

Recent Stories

Chinese self-driving company licensed to provide t ..

Chinese self-driving company licensed to provide taxi service

48 seconds ago
 Man killed over land dispute

Man killed over land dispute

2 minutes ago
 China's Hubei sees foreign trade up 13.7 percent i ..

China's Hubei sees foreign trade up 13.7 percent in Q1

2 minutes ago
 Rs 43.8m released for deserving people

Rs 43.8m released for deserving people

3 minutes ago
 Timeline of films released on Eid-ul-Fitr days in ..

Timeline of films released on Eid-ul-Fitr days in 71 years

9 minutes ago
 Cambodia removes outdoor mask mandate over high va ..

Cambodia removes outdoor mask mandate over high vaccination rates

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.