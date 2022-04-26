Two motorcyclists killed in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed when their motorbike collided with an electric pole here late Monday night.

According to the details, two friends Murad, son of Gul Muhammad and Usman of Mian Barangola, were going on a motorcycle after Iftar in Mian Barangola, area of Adenzai when their bike went out of control and rammed into a roadside electric pole.

Both were critically injured and taken to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.