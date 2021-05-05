Two motorcyclists killed in faisalabad

Two motorcyclists were killed,while another sustained multiple injuries in a traffic accident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed,while another sustained multiple injuries in a traffic accident in the area of Millat Town police station.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Wednesday,a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles on Arifwala road near Munianwala.

As a result, 50-year-old Ziaul Haq and Imran Saleem (45) received serious injuries and died on the spot,while Akram Bashir (58) was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

On getting information,area police reached the spot and started investigation after taking bodies into custody.