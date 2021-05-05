UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclists Killed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:16 PM

Two motorcyclists killed in faisalabad

Two motorcyclists were killed,while another sustained multiple injuries in a traffic accident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed,while another sustained multiple injuries in a traffic accident in the area of Millat Town police station.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Wednesday,a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles on Arifwala road near Munianwala.

As a result, 50-year-old Ziaul Haq and Imran Saleem (45) received serious injuries and died on the spot,while Akram Bashir (58) was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

On getting information,area police reached the spot and started investigation after taking bodies into custody.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Road Died Traffic Arifwala

Recent Stories

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

7 minutes ago

Samsung Invites You to‘Bespoke Home’ Virtual E ..

18 minutes ago

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist ..

18 minutes ago

Husband sets wife on fire in muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

Belarus foresees great prospect for cooperation wi ..

1 minute ago

Philippine FDA approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.