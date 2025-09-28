Two Motorcyclists Killed In Ghotki Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two motorcyclists were killed when a speeding trailer hit them on the National Highway in Ghotki on Sunday.
According to private news channel, police said that the trailer coming from the opposite direction crushed the riders, who died on the spot.
Rescue official reached the site promptly and the bodies were shifted to a local hospital.
The driver fled the scene after the accident, while police launched a search to trace him.
