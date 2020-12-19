UrduPoint.com
Two Motorcyclists Killed In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:13 PM

Two motorcyclists were killed when they were hit by a speeding car in Hala road Patoki near Kasur on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed when they were hit by a speeding car in Hala road Patoki near Kasur on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place due to high speeding as a result of which two persons Fahad and Ali Asghar died on the spot, both belonged to hinjrai Kalan village of Patoki, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital.

