Two Motorcyclists Killed In Kasur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:13 PM
Two motorcyclists were killed when they were hit by a speeding car in Hala road Patoki near Kasur on Saturday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed when they were hit by a speeding car in Hala road Patoki near Kasur on Saturday.
According to rescue officials, the accident took place due to high speeding as a result of which two persons Fahad and Ali Asghar died on the spot, both belonged to hinjrai Kalan village of Patoki, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital.