Two motorcyclists killed in Kasur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed when they were hit by a speeding car in Hala road Patoki near Kasur on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place due to high speeding as a result of which two persons Fahad and Ali Asghar died on the spot, both belonged to hinjrai Kalan village of Patoki, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital.