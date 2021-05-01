Two motorcyclists killed in Lahore

Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident on Raiwind road, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :

Police said that Wazir (41) and Shafique (25) were riding a motorcycle when a speeding coaster hit the two-wheeler.

As a result, they received severe injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody.