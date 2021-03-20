Two motorcyclists killed in Pakpattan firing

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons riding on bikes were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Tirkhani road of Pakpattan district, police reported on Saturday.

According to details, two motorcyclists were passing through Tirkhani road located at Pakpattan area of Punjab province, when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, both the ill-fated persons died on the spot.

Police rushed to the site to shift the dead to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

It was a matter of an old enmity but investigations are underway to collect the evidence behind this gruesome murder, police reported.