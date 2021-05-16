Two motorcyclists killed in Peshawar-Shabqadar highway accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Two real brothers – a 14 and 16 years old - were killed in a road accident on main Shabqadar road in a head-on collision with a car, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed here on Sunday.

According to the details, two young real brothers were coming on their way back to Peshawar on motorcycle after enjoying their picnic in Shabqadar Tehsil when they were head-on collision with a motor car coming from the opposite direction.

Soon after the accident, the young boys, identified as 14-year Kashif Khan and 16-year Aamir Khan were killed on the spot, the officials of the Rescue 1122 said. He said the bodies of the two deceased brothers were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shabqadar for postmortem.

Both the deceased brothers belong to Khazana area of Peshawar district. The two brothers worked at a carpenter's shop in Hayatabad, Peshawar. Shabqadar police are investigating the incident.