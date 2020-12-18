Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed when two motorcycles collided with each other at Halla road near here on Friday.

According to police, Fahad Ali (24) along with Ali Asghar (26) was travelling on Halla road, Pattoki on a motorcycle when another motorbike coming from opposite direction collided.

Fahad Ali died on the spot while Ali Asghar sustained critical injuries and he was shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other motorcyclist sped away from scene.

City police Pattoki were investigating.