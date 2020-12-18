UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclists Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed when two motorcycles collided with each other at Halla road near here on Friday.

According to police, Fahad Ali (24) along with Ali Asghar (26) was travelling on Halla road, Pattoki on a motorcycle when another motorbike coming from opposite direction collided.

Fahad Ali died on the spot while Ali Asghar sustained critical injuries and he was shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other motorcyclist sped away from scene.

City police Pattoki were investigating.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Pattoki From

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

6 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

18 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

41 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.