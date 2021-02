(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Kahna flyover here on Thursday.

Police said that both riders namely Hameed (50) and Imran Liaquat (36) were on their way when a speeding heavy vehicle crushed them.

Their bodies were shifted to the dead house.