Open Menu

Two Motorcyclists Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Two young motorcyclists lost their lives in a road accident involving a tractor-trolley in Alipur, on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred on the bypass road when a sugarcane loaded tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, crushing two riders on-the-spot.

The victims, identified as Shakir and Sajid, were residents of nearby area of Fatehpur. Driver of tractor-trolley managed to flee the scene immediately after the incident.

A rescue team shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital. Meanwhile, the City Alipur Police took the tractor-trolley into it's custody and initiated legal action.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Road Accident Young Fatehpur Alipur Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

20 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

24 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan