Two Motorcyclists Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Two young motorcyclists lost their lives in a road accident involving a tractor-trolley in Alipur, on Sunday.
According to rescue sources, the incident occurred on the bypass road when a sugarcane loaded tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, crushing two riders on-the-spot.
The victims, identified as Shakir and Sajid, were residents of nearby area of Fatehpur. Driver of tractor-trolley managed to flee the scene immediately after the incident.
A rescue team shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital. Meanwhile, the City Alipur Police took the tractor-trolley into it's custody and initiated legal action.
