Two motorcyclists killed in road accident in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) ::A horrific head-on collision between a passenger coach and a motorcycle near Tarai, Dir Lower killing two youths on a motorcycle here on Sunday.

The two youths belonging to Manda Jandol, Police control of the Dir Lower and Rescue 1122 Official confirmed the accident.

In another road, an accident was reported near Zolam Bridge, Timergarah, Dir Lower when six persons were injured including women and children. According to details given by Rescue 1122 Official, six people were injured in the accident. The injured included men, women and children. The accident happened between a motorcyclist and a passenger flying coach.

As soon as the control room was informed, the medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot. Rescue 1122 Medical Team gave first aid to injured persons and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara, Dir Lower.