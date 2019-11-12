Two motorcyclists killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents near here on Tuesday.

Police said that a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle near Chak No 106-GB. As a result, motorcyclist Sarfraz Khan (48) resident of the same locality received serious injuries.

The injured was being shifted to Allied Hospital when he succumbed to his injuries.

In another accident, 65-year-old Maqsood Hussain resident of Chak No 190-RB Gattwala was killed when a recklessly car hit his two-wheeler near Steam Power station at Canal Road.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.