Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Accidents In Hassanabdal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:26 PM

Two motorcyclists lost their lives in separate accidents involving speedy dumpers on the GT Road in Attock on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Two motorcyclists lost their lives in separate accidents involving speedy dumpers on the GT Road in Attock on Wednesday.

According to police sources, both incidents occurred within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station.

The first accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Mubashir Arshad, who was struck by a recklessly driven dumper while taking a turn on GT Road opposite Cadet College. Arshad died instantly.

In the second incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a sand-loaded dumper near the bus stand on GT Road. The victim's identity had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

According to police sources, the bodies were transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. Hassanabdal Police have registered two separate cases and initiated further investigation into the tragic incidents.

