Two Motorcyclists Killed On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Mansoorabad
police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle
near 80 Murabbah Stop on Sheikhupura Road.
As a result, motorcyclist Mohsin, 27, and pillion-rider Shafaqat, 17, died on the spot.
The police took the bodies into custody and dispatched them to a mortuary of the
Allied Hospital-I Hospital for postmortem while further investigation was under way,
he added.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal reaffirms resolute commitment to upholding democratic values on Int'l day of democracy21 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather experienced in Lahore31 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted31 minutes ago
-
Six illegal arms holders arrested in major crackdown41 minutes ago
-
Chairperson CM Inspection & Monitoring Directorate visits THQ Hospital Murree41 minutes ago
-
More e-Khidmat centres to be set up: PA deputy speaker41 minutes ago
-
Police sweep multiple areas in major search operation41 minutes ago
-
CM KP inaugurates Chief Minister’s Policy Office41 minutes ago
-
Channar visits Bahawalpur Development Authority office41 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6mln more from 220 defaulters41 minutes ago
-
Constitutional Bill in line with COD endorsed by all political parties including PTI: Dar51 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's hidden casualties: women bear brunt of decades-long conflict1 hour ago