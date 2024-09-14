Open Menu

Two Motorcyclists Killed On Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Two motorcyclists killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Mansoorabad

police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle

near 80 Murabbah Stop on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Mohsin, 27, and pillion-rider Shafaqat, 17, died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody and dispatched them to a mortuary of the

Allied Hospital-I Hospital for postmortem while further investigation was under way,

he added.

