Two motorcyclists killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Two motorcyclists were killed while a girl sustained multiple injuries in an

accident in Jaranwala police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that two motorcycles collided with each other

due to speeding near Sikandar Mor on Shahkot-Jaranwala Road.

As a result, Shahzaib, 23, of Chak No124-GB and Munir Ramzan, 50, of Chak No 97-GB

died on the spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to Aneeza.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.