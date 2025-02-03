Open Menu

Two Motorcyclists Killed On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Two motorcyclists killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Two motorcyclists were killed while a girl sustained multiple injuries in an

accident in Jaranwala police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that two motorcycles collided with each other

due to speeding near Sikandar Mor on Shahkot-Jaranwala Road.

As a result, Shahzaib, 23, of Chak No124-GB and Munir Ramzan, 50, of Chak No 97-GB

died on the spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to Aneeza.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.

Recent Stories

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

17 minutes ago
 Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

35 minutes ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

3 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

3 hours ago
 Korean won dips to yearly low

Korean won dips to yearly low

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

12 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

13 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

13 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

14 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan