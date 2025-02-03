Two Motorcyclists Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Two motorcyclists were killed while a girl sustained multiple injuries in an
accident in Jaranwala police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that two motorcycles collided with each other
due to speeding near Sikandar Mor on Shahkot-Jaranwala Road.
As a result, Shahzaib, 23, of Chak No124-GB and Munir Ramzan, 50, of Chak No 97-GB
died on the spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to Aneeza.
The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.
