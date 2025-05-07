Two Motorcyclists Killed, One Injured In Rawalpindi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Two people lost their lives, and one sustained serious injuries on Wednesday in a road accident near Sangjani Toll Plaza on Peshawar Road.
According to private news channel Rescue 1122, the crash occurred when a speeding motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.
The deceased were identified as Muhammad Faheem and Muhammad Bashir, while the injured man was named Bilal.
Rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.
