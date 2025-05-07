Two motorcyclists killed, one injured in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Two people lost their lives, and one sustained serious injuries on Wednesday in a road accident near Sangjani Toll Plaza on Peshawar Road.

According to private news channel Rescue 1122, the crash occurred when a speeding motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Faheem and Muhammad Bashir, while the injured man was named Bilal.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.