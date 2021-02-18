Two motorcyclists loot 100-tola gold ornaments from trader

Two motorcyclists looted 100-tola gold ornaments from a trader in Block-C, Defence here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Two motorcyclists looted 100-tola gold ornaments from a trader in Block-C, Defence here on Wednesday.

Police said that Musharraf Iqbal took the gold ornaments from locker of a bank and was returning to home on a car when motorcycle riders intercepted him. The dacoits looted gold ornaments from Musharraf Iqbal at gunpoint and fled.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigation.