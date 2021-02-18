UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclists Loot 100-tola Gold Ornaments From Trader

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Two motorcyclists loot 100-tola gold ornaments from trader

Two motorcyclists looted 100-tola gold ornaments from a trader in Block-C, Defence here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Two motorcyclists looted 100-tola gold ornaments from a trader in Block-C, Defence here on Wednesday.

Police said that Musharraf Iqbal took the gold ornaments from locker of a bank and was returning to home on a car when motorcycle riders intercepted him. The dacoits looted gold ornaments from Musharraf Iqbal at gunpoint and fled.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Pervez Musharraf Police Car Bank Gold From

Recent Stories

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

46 minutes ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

1 hour ago

Rush Limbaugh, Influential US Radio Show Host, Die ..

13 minutes ago

Boycott urges England batsmen to follow Kohli's sp ..

13 minutes ago

Russia, China Should Take Action to Disrupt North ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.