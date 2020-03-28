Two motorcyclists of Abbottabad buried under the debris of land sliding

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :At least two motorcyclists buried under the debris of land sliding at Tori Boi an area of Ghari Habibullah police station when they were passing through a hill.

According to the police sources, owing to continuous heavy downpour hills of the area were moving, yesterday two motorcyclists Shani and Omer Shah residents of Abbottabad those were going Tori Hangi village from Ghari Habibullah buried under the debris of a hill which suddenly started sliding when they were passing through village Tori Boi and lost their lives.

Locals have recovered their dead bodies from the ill-fated motorcyclists from the debris and handed over to the family.