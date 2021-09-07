UrduPoint.com

Two Motorcyclists Perish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:39 PM

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Jhal Chakian underpass on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident near Jhal Chakian underpass on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here that a speeding motorcycle hit the electric pole after a front tyre of the vehicle burst near Jhal Chakian underpass Canal road.

Consequently, Muhammad Ahmad (17), Salman (15), both residents of Chak No.204-RB Iqbal Town,suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Peoples Colony police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

