UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclists Seriously Injure In A Road Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Two motorcyclists seriously injure in a road accident

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a speeding Suzuki Carry and a motorcycle near Kalachiwala area on Indus High within the limits of University of Dera Ismail Khan Police Station on Monday, police confirmed the incident

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a speeding Suzuki Carry and a motorcycle near Kalachiwala area on Indus High within the limits of University of Dera Ismail Khan Police Station on Monday, police confirmed the incident.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, police said.

According to Mariali resident Muhammad Ashraf son of Ghulam Qasim was going on a motorcycle with his cousin Qamar Zaman son of Ghulam Akbar when they head-on collision with a speeding Suzuki Carry coming from opposite direction near Kalachiwala area on Indus Highway. Both the injured motorcyclists got seriously injuries while soon after the accident the driver of the Suzuki Carry made his escaped good and the police have registered a case against the unidentified driver on the report of seriously injured Mohammad Ashraf.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Driver Dera Ismail Khan From Suzuki

Recent Stories

South Korean President Willing to Accept US Invita ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says 30 Days Needed From Announcement to Con ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 provided services to 5496 persons in M ..

1 minute ago

Court to announce verdict on June 25, on Ashraf's ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Release 45 Afghan Servicemen in Northeaste ..

5 minutes ago

PTI govt to address 73-year deprivations of Shangl ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.