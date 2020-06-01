Two motorcyclists seriously injure in a road accident

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a speeding Suzuki Carry and a motorcycle near Kalachiwala area on Indus High within the limits of University of Dera Ismail Khan Police Station on Monday, police confirmed the incident

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a speeding Suzuki Carry and a motorcycle near Kalachiwala area on Indus High within the limits of University of Dera Ismail Khan Police Station on Monday, police confirmed the incident.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, police said.

According to Mariali resident Muhammad Ashraf son of Ghulam Qasim was going on a motorcycle with his cousin Qamar Zaman son of Ghulam Akbar when they head-on collision with a speeding Suzuki Carry coming from opposite direction near Kalachiwala area on Indus Highway. Both the injured motorcyclists got seriously injuries while soon after the accident the driver of the Suzuki Carry made his escaped good and the police have registered a case against the unidentified driver on the report of seriously injured Mohammad Ashraf.