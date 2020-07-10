UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorway Police Officers Sacrifice Lives In Line Of Duty Near Burhan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:06 PM

Two Motorway Police officers sacrifice lives in line of duty near Burhan

An inspector and a head constable of the National Highways and Motorway Police were martyred while a sub-inspector was seriously injured while on duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :An inspector and a head constable of the National Highways and Motorway Police were martyred while a sub-inspector was seriously injured while on duty.

According to the details, a car's tire burst near Burhan on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway in the middle of the road the motorway police officers rushed to the spot to help him to keep the vehicle safe from an accident. But another vehicle, which was coming from behind lost control and collided with police officers.

The accident was so severe that Inspector Amjad Ali was martyred on the spot, while Sub-Inspector Waheedullah and Chief Constable Akhtar Ali and the driver of the vehicle were seriously injured. They were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassan Abdal and then to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad where Chief Constable Akhtar Ali succumbed to his injuries. Sub Inspector Waheedullah and the driver of the vehicle were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Islamabad Police Motorway Driver Road Vehicle Car Amjad Ali From

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan health official tests positive for COVI ..

1 minute ago

Global oil supply falls to nine-year low in June: ..

1 minute ago

Multan Waste Management Company starts constructio ..

1 minute ago

Six football arenas for 2023 AFC Asian Cup under c ..

1 minute ago

Global Oil Demand to Stand at 92.1 Mbd in 2020, at ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.31 USD per ba ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.