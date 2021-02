(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Two houses of Junejo reduced to ashes in Tharparkar district on Sunday.

According to details fire suddenly erupted in village Harpaar that engulfed 02 mud houses of Rahim and Bux Ali Junejo reduced them to ashes along with household items and valuables. Villagers extinguished fire on self help basis.