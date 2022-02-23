UrduPoint.com

Two Muggers Held After Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Two muggers held after Police encounter

Police have arrested two suspected accused, including an injured robber after encounter here on Tuesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two suspected accused, including an injured robber after encounter here on Tuesday night.

According to spokesman, a patrolling team of Phulleli police had an encounter with the suspected accused riding on a motorbike near railway track, as a result of which two accused Talib Dahot and Junaid Abro were arrested while one of their accomplices, Farhan Nonari, fled from the scene.

The spokesman said in a statement that as a result of the police encounter, the accused Talib Dahoot was found injured and was shifted to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Police recovered two TT pistols with rounds from the possession of the arrested suspects after the encounter, the spokesman added.

The police have registered two separate cases against the arrested and absconding accused while further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

As per police record arrested dacoits were involved in different crime incidents and several cases are registered against them at different police stations.

Related Topics

Injured Police From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on R ..

Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on Russian Officials for Donbas Re ..

18 seconds ago
 Pope warns of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in ..

Pope warns of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in Ukraine

21 seconds ago
 CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur disposes of 4,656 com ..

CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur disposes of 4,656 complaints

22 seconds ago
 Stellantis shares surge after posting record resul ..

Stellantis shares surge after posting record results

24 seconds ago
 UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - ..

UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - Foreign Minister

14 minutes ago
 Author who fled 'torture' in Uganda arrives in Ger ..

Author who fled 'torture' in Uganda arrives in Germany

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>