Two muggers held after Police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two suspected accused, including an injured robber after encounter here on Tuesday night.

According to spokesman, a patrolling team of Phulleli police had an encounter with the suspected accused riding on a motorbike near railway track, as a result of which two accused Talib Dahot and Junaid Abro were arrested while one of their accomplices, Farhan Nonari, fled from the scene.

The spokesman said in a statement that as a result of the police encounter, the accused Talib Dahoot was found injured and was shifted to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Police recovered two TT pistols with rounds from the possession of the arrested suspects after the encounter, the spokesman added.

The police have registered two separate cases against the arrested and absconding accused while further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

As per police record arrested dacoits were involved in different crime incidents and several cases are registered against them at different police stations.