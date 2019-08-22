UrduPoint.com
Two Muhafiz Personnel Injured In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:04 PM

Two employees of Muhafiz squad were injured in an incident of firing in Saddar police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :-Two employees of Muhafiz squad were injured in an incident of firing in Saddar police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that two employees of Muhafiz Squad including Faisal Amjad and Muhammad Husnain were on patrol duty in Saddar police limits when the police squad asked them to stop two unknown persons riding a motorcycle.

However,the suspects opened fire at Muhafiz Squad and fled while causing injuries to Faisal and Muhammad Husnain.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.RPO Sargodha range Afzaal Kausar reached DHQ hospital and inquired after their health.

Police registered case against unknown accused and started investigation.

