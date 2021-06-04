UrduPoint.com
Two Muharrars Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Two muharrars suspended

Two muharrars (constables) have been suspended on corruption charges

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Two muharrars (constables) have been suspended on corruption charges.

According to police, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani suspended Head Constable Javed Iqbal at the Civil Lines Police Station, while Head Constable Maqbool Ahmed was suspended at Kotli Loharan police station. The DPO also ordered a departmental probe.

