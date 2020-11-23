Two Multan students clinch second positions in naat, debate competition at Punjab level

Two students of Govt Muslim High School for Girls brought laurel for Multanby grabbing second positions in provincial level Naat and debate completions held in connection with Shan-i-Rehmat tul Aalemeem (Peace Be Upon Him) week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two students of Govt Muslim High school for Girls brought laurel for Multanby grabbing second positions in provincial level Naat and debate completions held in connection with Shan-i-Rehmat tul Aalemeem (Peace Be Upon Him) week.

Fatima Ishfaq stood second in Naat and Aimen Omer clinched it in debate competitions.

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar awarded Rs 75,000 cash prize for each student for getting positions.

In a statement issued here on Monday, DC Aamir Khattak extended hearties felicitations to CEO education, Riaz Khan and Principal, Mah Talat on this honour.

He also congraulated the students and their parents.

It merits mentioning here that Multan students also got positions at divisional level competitions.