Two Municipal Officers Face Action Over Graft
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two officers of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad were surrendered to the Punjab government over corruption and negligence on Tuesday.
They included Municipal Officers Regulation Amjad Ali and Municipal Officer Planning Muhammad Farooq.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed took legal action against the officers under zero tolerance policy on corruption and negligence.
Moreover, she directed the Chief Officer MCF to reshuffle all inspectors with immediate effect.
She further directed for briefing on streetlights in the city and improving service delivery.
