Two Murder Accused Arrested In Wah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Police during a crackdown against anti-social elements arrested two suspects wanted in two different murder cases.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kainat Azhar Khan told newsmen on Friday that a team of Taxila Police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rana Kashif arrested a murder suspect identified as Waleed who shot dead his friend Umair over some dispute and later threw his body in a water canal a few days ago.

She added that Wah Cantonment Police arrested a murder suspect identified as Sikandar, who shot dead his wife over some domestic dispute and went underground. He was arrested by police during a successful raid at his hideout. 

