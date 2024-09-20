Two Murder Accused Arrested In Wah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Police during a crackdown against anti-social elements arrested two suspects wanted in two different murder cases.
Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kainat Azhar Khan told newsmen on Friday that a team of Taxila Police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rana Kashif arrested a murder suspect identified as Waleed who shot dead his friend Umair over some dispute and later threw his body in a water canal a few days ago.
She added that Wah Cantonment Police arrested a murder suspect identified as Sikandar, who shot dead his wife over some domestic dispute and went underground. He was arrested by police during a successful raid at his hideout.
