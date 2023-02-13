Two murder accused held in Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

The Wah Cantonment Police on Monday claimed to arrest two murder suspects who has allegedly killed a man over property dispute on week ago

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Monday claimed to arrest two murder suspects who has allegedly killed a man over property dispute on week ago.

Police sources said that main suspect identified as Sana Ullah along with his other colleague shot dead Safdar over property dispute and fled away.

Safdar was arrested while two other co accused Umer Farooq and Zennat Khan was at large.

Sources said that traced the both accused through human intelligence and send them behind the bars.