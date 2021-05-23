Two murder cases solved, criminals arrested: DSP

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Police have solved two murder cases and arrested three criminals during a special operation launched by Sadar and Model Town police.

Holding a press conference here on Sunday, DSP Haji Muhammad Ashraf said that unknown robbers killed member Burewala bar association Chaudhry Irfan Nazir on April 24, 2021 when he tried to resist a dacoity bid at his bricks kiln. The criminals managed to escape from the scene.

He said that a special team was formed to arrest the criminals and the team arrested Adeel and his fellow Arshad.

He said that the criminal Adeel was wanted to police in six cases of dacoity and robbery.

The DSP maintained that a youngster namely Faizan s/o local senior journalist Asghar Ali Javed was shot dead by Bilal Thakur and Rana Liaqat on April 25, 2021 over minor dispute. He said that the police have arrested Rana Liaqat while Bilal Thakur was already in police custody.

He said that a special operation would be launched in the city against illegal weapon holders in order to make city crime free.