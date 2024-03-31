Two Murder Cases Solved, Criminals Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Police have solved two murder cases in eight and 24 hours respectively by Qadarpur Raan and Sadar Multan police stations.
This was disclosed by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar while holding a press conference here on Sunday.
He said that Bashir Ahmed informed police that his son Bilal Bashir was killed by unknown outlaws in Main Market Qadarpur Raan on March 30. The police registered the case number 386/24 under section 302/34 against unknown outlaws.
The CPO maintained that a special team was formed under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain to arrest the criminals. The police team traced the case within eight hours and arrested Shaan s/o Iqbal and Amina w/o Bilal.
The criminals have confessed the crime and informed the investigation team that Amina had illicit relationship with Shaan and they both decided to marry each other after killing her husband, he added.
He said that another murder case was solved within 24 hours by Sadar police.
On March 29, Adnan s/o Nazir reported police his 21-year old brother Muhammad Shaan was killed by outlaws at Kotla Waris Shah graveyard. He said that a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Zahid to arrest the criminals.
The CPO added that the police team arrested three criminals including Muhammad Omer Aslam, Ali Hassan and Muhammad Saleem. The accused confessed that the deceased Muhammad Shaan had hired a vehicle from the accused Muhammad Omer Aslam and Ali Hassan on rent and burnt the vehicle after an accident. The accused were demanding money from the deceased as compensation but he refused.
In fit of anger, they killed him and escaped from the scene.
He said that police teams would be awarded with cash prizes and commendatory certificates.
