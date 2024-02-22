Two Murder Convicts Awarded Death Sentence
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 05:55 PM
A local court awarded capital punishment sentence to two convicts for murdering a man in an incident related to honour killing
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A local court awarded capital punishment sentence to two convicts for murdering a man in an incident related to honour killing.
District and Session Judge Muhammad Arif Sheikh pronounced the verdict of case no. 238 after completing the trial on Thursday.
The accused Mazhar Hussain, son of Nazar and Safdar Hussain alias Sadar, son of Nazar Hussain, caste Drayshuk, resident of Kotla Eisan had killed Muhammad Sadique, son of Fateh Muhammad on 25-05-2023 over extra marital affair with a woman of their family.
The court also ordered that the criminals would pay Rs. 200000 each as compensation money to heirs of the deceased.
The remaining three accused were booked in the case including Rashid Hussain son of Nazar Hussain, Nazar Hussain son of Mehr Hussain and Matloob son of Yar Muhammad were released after being given the benefit of doubt.
