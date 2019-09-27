UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murder Convicts Get Life Imprisonment In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:37 PM

Two murder convicts get life imprisonment in Hyderabad

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday convicted 2 persons with life imprisonment in separate cases of murders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday convicted 2 persons with life imprisonment in separate cases of murders.

According to details, the court convicted Zubair alias Zoobi with the life term in a 2010 murder case of Muhammad Ahsraf Qureshi alias Bhola and also slapped a penalty of Rs.

200,000 which would be paid to Bhola's family. Zoobi had allegedly shot Bhola�dead�over a personal dispute in the limits of Pinyari police station.

In the other case, the court sentenced Wilayat Shah with life in prison after finding him guilty of murdering Rashid Ali Shah over a land dispute in the limits of Paban police station.

The court ordered him to pay Rs.500,000 compensation to the family of Shah.

Related Topics

Murder Police Station Rashid Criminals Family Court

Recent Stories

Information Ministry makes special arrangements fo ..

4 minutes ago

SSP Jamshoro gets temporary charge of Hyderabad di ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Lawmaker Hopes Donbas Peace Will Be Achiev ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Should Cut Financial Support for Countries R ..

4 minutes ago

Austrian delegation meets Chief Minister Advisor

11 minutes ago

Masood appeals to Americans to save Kashmiris from ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.