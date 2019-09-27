Two murder convicts get life imprisonment in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday convicted 2 persons with life imprisonment in separate cases of murders.

According to details, the court convicted Zubair alias Zoobi with the life term in a 2010 murder case of Muhammad Ahsraf Qureshi alias Bhola and also slapped a penalty of Rs.

200,000 which would be paid to Bhola's family. Zoobi had allegedly shot Bhola�dead�over a personal dispute in the limits of Pinyari police station.

In the other case, the court sentenced Wilayat Shah with life in prison after finding him guilty of murdering Rashid Ali Shah over a land dispute in the limits of Paban police station.

The court ordered him to pay Rs.500,000 compensation to the family of Shah.