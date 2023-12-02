Two murder convicts received death sentences in Attock

Two prisoners were sentenced to death by a court in Attock on Saturday for shooting two people in the Pindigheb police area in 2021 due to a long-standing rivalry. In addition, the judge imposed fines as damages on the guilty

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Two prisoners were sentenced to death by a court in Attock on Saturday for shooting two people in the Pindigheb police area in 2021 due to a long-standing rivalry. In addition, the judge imposed fines as damages on the guilty.

Basheer Ahmed and Feroze Khan were shot dead in the village of Ikhlas due to a disagreement over marriage.

The resulting rivalry between the two groups had been going on for the previous eight years, according to the formal complaint filed against the accused, Liaquat Ali and Saeed Ahmed. Subsequently, police found the weapons used in the murder and attempted murder cases and detained both of the accused.

The prosecution presented strong evidence against the defendants, proving Liaquat and Saeed's role in the cold-blooded killings of Feroze Khan and Basheer Ahmed.