Two Murder Convicts Sentenced To Death In Different Murder Cases
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A local court has awarded capital punishment to two convicts on charges of killing two persons in two different murder cases registered against them in Jand and Bassal Police stations respectively.
In the first case, an Additional District and Session Judge, Raza Ullah Khan sentenced a convict to death for murdering a man and injuring a woman in Aurangabad area in the limits of Jand Police station.
The judge also imposed fine worth Rs 10 million over convict as damages.
In another case, the judge sentenced to death a man as he found guilty of a killing a man over old enmity in a murder cse registered against him at Bassal Police station .
The Judge pronounced the verdict of sentenced to death to convict identified as Imran Ijaz in the case after the completion of the trial.
The court also ordered that the convict would also pay Rs one million as compensation to the heirs of the deceased .
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior retired computer operator passes away34 seconds ago
-
Promoting Chess game must for enhancing cognitive skills, critical thinking among youth: Romina38 seconds ago
-
IESCO maintains zero load-management in all circles10 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress harmony at unity conference10 minutes ago
-
Flag March held to maintain law & order during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held10 minutes ago
-
Water inflow in rivers jumps to 487,600 cusecs10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan consumes 55 bn plastic bags at expected 15% increase in usage annually: Sherry11 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city11 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case23 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights enduring US-Pakistan friendship on occasion of US Independence Day31 minutes ago
-
HEC invites application under Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme41 minutes ago