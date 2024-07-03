Open Menu

Two Murder Convicts Sentenced To Death In Different Murder Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A local court has awarded capital punishment to two convicts on charges of killing two persons in two different murder cases registered against them in Jand and Bassal Police stations respectively.

In the first case, an Additional District and Session Judge, Raza Ullah Khan sentenced a convict to death for murdering a man and injuring a woman in Aurangabad area in the limits of Jand Police station.

The judge also imposed fine worth Rs 10 million over convict as damages.

In another case, the judge sentenced to death a man as he found guilty of a killing a man over old enmity in a murder cse registered against him at Bassal Police station .

The Judge pronounced the verdict of sentenced to death to convict identified as Imran Ijaz in the case after the completion of the trial.

The court also ordered that the convict would also pay Rs one million as compensation to the heirs of the deceased .

