Two Murder Convicts Sentenced To Life

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A local court in Taxila Tuesday sentenced two murder convicts to life imprisonment for shooting to death a shopkeeper during a robbery.

According to the FIR registered under section 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the accused shot dead the man, identified as Mumriaz Akhter and later fled away.

During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused, which established their involvement in the cold-blooded murder of a man. The court sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.

The session judge also imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million the accused, identified as Taj Khan and Qalandar Khan.

