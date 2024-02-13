Two Murder Convicts Sentenced To Life
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
A local court in Taxila Tuesday sentenced two murder convicts to life imprisonment for shooting to death a shopkeeper during a robbery
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A local court in Taxila Tuesday sentenced two murder convicts to life imprisonment for shooting to death a shopkeeper during a robbery.
According to the FIR registered under section 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the accused shot dead the man, identified as Mumriaz Akhter and later fled away.
During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused, which established their involvement in the cold-blooded murder of a man. The court sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.
The session judge also imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million the accused, identified as Taj Khan and Qalandar Khan.
APP/ajq/
Recent Stories
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..
IGP chairs police executive board meeting
CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System
Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts5 minutes ago
-
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying5 minutes ago
-
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike lifters5 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister6 minutes ago
-
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bikes to students22 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs police executive board meeting22 minutes ago
-
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship22 minutes ago
-
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute of Urology and Trans ..26 minutes ago
-
KP Minister inaugurates child protection unit in Abbottabad15 minutes ago
-
Conclusion prayer of Tablighi Ijtemah offered in Sibi15 minutes ago