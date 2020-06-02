UrduPoint.com
Two Murdered, 2 Injured In Firing Incidents In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:20 PM

Two murdered, 2 injured in firing incidents in Mianwali

Two people were murdered and two injured in separate incidents of firing in Wan Bhachran and city Mianwali Police limit

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were murdered and two injured in separate incidents of firing in Wan Bhachran and city Mianwali Police limit.

Police sources said Tuesday that school teacher Mian Iftikhar resident of Mohallah Mehndi Abad quarreled with his relative Muhammad Haroon over some domestic matter some days back.

On the day of incident the accused Haroon has shot dead the teacher Mian Iftikhar when he sat at a shop with his other relatives. The accused fled from the scene.

In another incident, in result of cross firing between two groups on Balo Khel road in Mianwali a man Akaml murdered while two others injured. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after postmortem and started investigation.

