Two murdered, 3 injured in firing incidents in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

Two people were murdered while three others injured in separate incidents of firing in Bhalwal and Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were murdered while three others injured in separate incidents of firing in Bhalwal and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that there was an old enmity between Machi and Qasab groups of old Bhalwal.

According to details, on the day of incident both rival groups came face to face and started cross firing as a result a youth named Irfan Qasab died on the spot and Ali Raza injured while two other Saddam and Nadeem of Machi group injured.

In another incident, some unknown armed person have shot dead a young man Omar Farooq of village Kundan Tehsil Juahrabad and fled away from the scene.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.

Further investigation was underway.