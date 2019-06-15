UrduPoint.com
Two Murdered, Five Injured Over Clash

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:01 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Two people were murdered while five others injured in firing incidents in Shahpur and Quaidabad police limits on Friday.

The police said that Asif Jatt of Chak 9/ML had quarreled with Jamil Arain over a minor issue some days back.

Today, Asif with his accomplices shot dead Jamil and injured Faisal, Yasir, Adeel, Qadeer and Masood Sadiq.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Abbas shot dead a rickshaw driver, Muhammad Imran, over an issue in Chak Syedan, tehsil Shahpur.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

