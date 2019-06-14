Two murdered, five injured over clash in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Two people were murdered while five others injured in firing incidents in Shahpur and Quaidabad police limits on Friday.

The police said that Asif Jatt of Chak 9/ML had quarreled with Jamil Arain over a minor issue some days back.

Today, Asif with his accomplices shot dead Jamil and injured Faisal, Yasir, Adeel, Qadeer and Masood Sadiq.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Abbas shot dead a rickshaw driver, Muhammad Imran, over an issue in Chak Syedan, tehsil Shahpur.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.