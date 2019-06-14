UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murdered, Five Injured Over Clash In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:28 PM

Two murdered, five injured over clash in Sargodha

Two people were murdered while five others injured in firing incidents in Shahpur and Quaidabad police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Two people were murdered while five others injured in firing incidents in Shahpur and Quaidabad police limits on Friday.

The police said that Asif Jatt of Chak 9/ML had quarreled with Jamil Arain over a minor issue some days back.

Today, Asif with his accomplices shot dead Jamil and injured Faisal, Yasir, Adeel, Qadeer and Masood Sadiq.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Abbas shot dead a rickshaw driver, Muhammad Imran, over an issue in Chak Syedan, tehsil Shahpur.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Driver Shahpur

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

56 seconds ago

Vietnam's first homegrown car to be delivered in d ..

58 seconds ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festi ..

1 minute ago

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

1 minute ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

2 minutes ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.