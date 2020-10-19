Two murdered in different incidents

Two persons were killed in different incidents in nearby village here on Monday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two persons were killed in different incidents in nearby village here on Monday.

According to police, Babar Ali resident of Chak No 584-GB, in the limits of Rodala Road police was shot dead allegedly by Nadeem and others, over an old enmity.

Police have shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem.

On the report of victim's mother Safia Bibi, the police have registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, Umar allegedly killed Muhammad Ammar witha blow of bat over a minor dispute while playing cricket.

Police have registered a case against the accused.