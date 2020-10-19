UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murdered In Different Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:11 PM

Two murdered in different incidents

Two persons were killed in different incidents in nearby village here on Monday.

According to police, Babar Ali resident of Chak No 584-GB, in the limits of Rodala Road police was shot dead allegedly by Nadeem and others, over an old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two persons were killed in different incidents in nearby village here on Monday.

According to police, Babar Ali resident of Chak No 584-GB, in the limits of Rodala Road police was shot dead allegedly by Nadeem and others, over an old enmity.

Police have shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem.

On the report of victim's mother Safia Bibi, the police have registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, Umar allegedly killed Muhammad Ammar witha blow of bat over a minor dispute while playing cricket.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Cricket Dead Police Road Babar Ali

Recent Stories

Police raids PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair's house ..

14 minutes ago

FAO, Agri Deptt celebrate World Food Day 2020 join ..

5 minutes ago

Fourth Round of Libya's 5+5 Military Commission Ta ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea to Resume Tours of DMZ in November After ..

5 minutes ago

Cutlery export increases 17.68% in 3 months

8 minutes ago

Master Ayub making a commendable contribution in p ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.