UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murdered In Firing Incident In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:21 PM

Two murdered in firing incident in Sargodha

Two people were murdered in firing incident in Kundian police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were murdered in firing incident in Kundian police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that Kalyar group resident of Aliwali Tehsil Kundian had an old enmity with Shahid Majhoka (group) over litigation of dual murder case.

On today, some people of Kalyar group have allegedly shot dead two people of Majhoka group including Shahid and Abdul Rehman Majhoka when they were going home on a motorcycle.

Remember, people of Majhoka group had murdered Malik Zahoor of Kalyar group in previous month.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Police Kundian

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Hailey Baldwin reflects on her 2019 as she welcome ..

2 minutes ago

Iron Man's snap starts off the new decade in Marve ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan denounces Indian army chief Manoj Naravan ..

2 minutes ago

Increase in petroleum products prices challenged i ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.