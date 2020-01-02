Two murdered in firing incident in Sargodha

Two people were murdered in firing incident in Kundian police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were murdered in firing incident in Kundian police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that Kalyar group resident of Aliwali Tehsil Kundian had an old enmity with Shahid Majhoka (group) over litigation of dual murder case.

On today, some people of Kalyar group have allegedly shot dead two people of Majhoka group including Shahid and Abdul Rehman Majhoka when they were going home on a motorcycle.

Remember, people of Majhoka group had murdered Malik Zahoor of Kalyar group in previous month.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered a case and started investigation.