Two murdered in firing incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Shahpur Sadder and Jhaverian police limits.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Tasawwar Abbas Hergon resident of Gujranwala village had enmity with his cousin Muhammad Nawaz Hergon over family matters,on the day of incident the accused Tasawwar Abbas along with his accomplices Muhammad Bilal shot dead Nawaz on Sunday evening when he was moving on motorcycle towards his house.

In another incident, accused Muhammad Amir of village Jhaveian shot dead his brother in law Muhammad Naseer over family quarrels.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

police have registered separate cases and started probe.