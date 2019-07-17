Two murdered in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

Two including a man were killed in separate incidents in Wan Bhachran and Mouch police limits on Wednesday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Two including a man were killed in separate incidents in Wan Bhachran and Mouch police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Sajjad, resident of Chak Qudrat Abad, along with his brother and cousins was playing cricket when Muhammad Asad quarreled with Sajjad over a petty issue.

In a fit of rage accused Asad allegedly stabbed to death Sajjad and fled from the scene.

In another incident, the accused Gulrez Khan resident of village Dandi Sharif allegedly shot dead Atta alias Malnga at Rokhary road and led.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Separate cases were registered.